Cabinet nod to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0: One crore houses to be built under scheme

PMAY-U is one of the major flagship programmes being implemented by the NDA Government to provide all-weather pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas. Under PMAY-U, 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned while more than 85.5 lakh houses have already been constructed and delivered to the beneficiaries, he said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of“Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin(PMAY-G) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29” wherein financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of two crore more houses at existing unit assistance of Rs.1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs.1.30lakh in North Eastern Region States and Hill States of HimachalPradesh, Uttarakhand, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir andLadakh.

With the approval of this, the remaining 35 lakh houses not completed till 31.03.2024 would be completed to achieve the cumulative target of 2.95 crore houses of the previous phase,said the statement.

"Now, two crore more houses will be constructed under the PMAY-G during the next five years from FY2024-2029 to address housing needs that have arisen over the years. Construction Of houses for two crore more households is expected to benefit nearly 10 crore individuals, the statement added.