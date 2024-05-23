Calcutta HC order slap in face of those indulged in vote bank politics: Chhattisgarh CM

The HC on Wednesday struck down the OBC (Other Backward Class) status of several classes in Bengal, finding such reservations under a 2012 Act to vacancies in services and posts in the state illegal. It observed that the inclusion of 77 classes of Muslims in the list of backward categories was to 'treat them as vote bank'.