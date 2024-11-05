Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Canada temple attack: Pawan Kalyan urges Trudeau govt to take steps for safety of Hindus

Kalyan stated that it is not merely a plea for compassion but a call for action which the world needs to acknowledge and address the suffering of Hindus with the same urgency and commitment it offers others.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 08:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 08:32 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaJustin TrudeauPawan Kalyan

Follow us on :

Follow Us