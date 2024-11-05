Canada temple attack: Pawan Kalyan urges Trudeau govt to take steps for safety of Hindus
Kalyan stated that it is not merely a plea for compassion but a call for action which the world needs to acknowledge and address the suffering of Hindus with the same urgency and commitment it offers others.
It pains me deeply to see our Hindu brothers and sisters enduring persecution, violence, and unimaginable suffering in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and recently, Bangladesh. Hindus are a global minority, and as such, they receive little attention, little solidarity, and are…