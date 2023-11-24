Can't accept Hindenburg report on Adani Group as ipso facto correct: SC

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an intervenor, raised allegations against advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan, now appointed as Bombay HC judge and former SBI chairman O P Bhatt, for having connection with Adani group.

"This is a bit unfair because that way, people will stop being in committees we appoint. If we wanted to have retired HC judges we would have. But we wanted domain experts. We wanted a more robust analysis," the bench also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

Bhushan claimed Sundaresan had in 2006 appeared for Adani group in connection with a Sebi case. He also contended that Bhatt is presently working as the Chairman of Greenko, a leading renewable energy company. Since March, 2022 Greenko and Adani Group are working in a close partnership to provide energy to Adani Groups facilities in India. The said partnership came to be entered right before an energy deal in Davos between Andhra Pradesh Government and three energy companies including Greenko and Adani, showing clear conflict of interest. He claimed the role of Sebi was also suspect as they knew about about FPIs made through Mauritius route.

Bhushan cited a letter written then DRI chairman in 2014 to the then SEBI chief U K Sinha.

He also cited the Hindenburg report of January, 2020. As Bhushan also claimed there were many factual revelations in Hindenburg report, the bench said, "We don't have to accept Hindenburg report as ipso facto correct. That's why we asked Sebi to investigate. "Expressing displeasure with the charges, the bench also said, "Why should we take these unsubstantiated allegations? By that logic, no lawyer who has appeared for an accused should become a High Court judge. It is a 2006 appearance and you say something in 2023."