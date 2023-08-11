CBI arrests Srijan scam 'key accused' Rajni Priya after 6 years

The Special Judge, CBI cases, Patna had issued a non-bailable warrant against Priya declaring her a proclaimed offender. The agency registered 24 cases since 2017 on the allegations of misappropriation of Rs 1,000 crore (approx.) of government funds by fudging records between 2003 and 2014, the officials said. 'The scam came to light after the death of the founder (Devi) of the NGO based at Bhagalpur in Bihar. CBI had taken over the investigation of the cases on the request of the Bihar government. It was alleged that the officials of said NGO entered into conspiracy with officials of various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, and Bank of India, for diversion of government funds into the accounts of said NGO by using forged documents,' the spokesperson said.