<p>Bengalur: Karnataka is likely to get a dedicated reserve for the conservation of leopards with the Kalaburagi division taking the lead in identifying a first patch of forest land for the purpose.</p>.<p>Officials have proposed 2,877 acres of undisturbed area in the 6,410-acre forest in Chittapur taluk for a start. This was done after a camera trap study in the area showed the presence of four to five leopards and several other species of wildlife.</p>.<p>"The small patch of undisturbed dry deciduous forest is relatively small. But it's a start. Apart from leopards, it is home to several other animals. The government can further add contiguous forests in the neighbouring division (Yadgir)," said Kalaburagi Deputy Conservator of Forests Sumitkumar Shubashrao Patil.</p>.<p>Leopards are highly adaptive and, despite the challenges they face, they have learnt to thrive even in city fringes. However, the proposal leads with big cats in the hope of protecting other wildlife in the area.</p>.<p>"It is important to bring the dimension of wildlife management to the rich ecology of the forest. North Karnataka is home to so many wild animals. We want to highlight it. Instead of seeing this forest as a territory, we want to bring the dimension of wildlife management," Patil said.</p>.<p>Apart from spotted deer and blackbuck, the Ashnal block of forest where the reserve is proposed, and its neighbouring blocks, are known for wolf, wild dog, hyena, fox and jackal. The government had in November 2011 notified Chincholi wildlife sanctuary. Officials believe that bringing more areas from wildlife management will help plan conservation beyond plantation. Patil said the proposal has received a positive response from locals as well as people's representatives.</p>.<p>Consultation was held with people during gram sabha in Allur and neighbouring villages. Later, officials in the revenue department and district-in-charge minister Priyanka Kharge, who also represents the area, endorsed the idea. "We want people's participation to be at the core of this effort. The conservation management committee comprising local representatives of the reserve will take a call on the major decisions concerning the reserve. This way, our interaction with the public also increases beyond compensating cattle loss," he said.</p>.<p>Besides an anti-poaching camp, the reserve tag is expected to push the department to engage with the public by conducting awareness and training programmes. Further, plans have been drafted to take up research projects in the area.</p>.<p>The proposal was placed before the state board of wildlife and the standing committee of the board discussed it last month. "After a detailed discussion, the standing committee decided to defer the proposal, with instructions to produce a comprehensive proposal after technical assessment for perusal," the minutes of the meeting said.</p>