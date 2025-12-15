Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kalaburagi may get Karnataka's first leopard conservation reserve

Karnataka is likely to get a dedicated reserve for the conservation of leopards with the Kalaburagi division taking the lead in identifying a first patch of forest land for the purpose.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 20:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 20:40 IST
India NewsKarnatakaleopardKalaburagi

Follow us on :

Follow Us