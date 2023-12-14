JOIN US
india

CBI searches properties linked to 2 retired CISF officers in coal pilferage case

Initial investigations have revealed that these two retired CISF officers monetarily benefited from the coal pilferage scam. The investigators were searching the houses of one retired CISF officer in Bhabanipur in Kolkata and Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 10:16 IST

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at multiple places across West Bengal, including at properties linked to two retired CISF officers, in connection with its investigation into the coal pilferage case, officials said.

Besides state capital Kolkata, the searches were being conducted in 12 places, including Asansol, Durgapur, Kulti and Malda, they said.

Initial investigations have revealed that these two retired CISF officers monetarily benefited from the coal pilferage scam, they added.

The investigators were searching the houses of one retired CISF officer in Bhabanipur in Kolkata and Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman, besides the residence of another former personnel in Malda, officials said.

"Our officers are looking for documents related to their properties and bank accounts. We have seized their mobile phones and also those of their family members," a CBI official said.

It is alleged that coal, estimated to be worth thousands of crores of rupees, was illegally mined from the abandoned mines of the Eastern Coalfields, and then smuggled. The ill-gotten money was allegedly transacted through the Hawala route.

(Published 14 December 2023, 10:16 IST)
India NewsCBIWest BengalKolkata

