CBSE to launch pilot for national credit framework for classes 6, 9 and 11

"The CBSE developed and circulated draft NCrF implementation guidelines, discussed them in multiple workshops, and received approval from the Union Ministry of Education. To further test, refine and assess their effectiveness in real-world contexts, a pilot implementation of these guidelines has been planned in schools affiliated to CBSE in classes 6, 9 and 11, with effect from session 2024-2025," the board said in a letter to school principals.

"Principals of interested schools for this pilot programme are requested to share their contact details through the link (https://forms.gle/5AB2iuxa1k62r2E3A)," it said.

Students can earn credits from classroom teaching learning, laboratory work, projects, sports, performing arts, NCC, social work, vocational education and experiential learning, including relevant experience and professional levels acquired, among others.

"This would close the gap in achievement of learning outcomes by shifting the classroom education to competency and learning outcome-based education and learning. The assessment is thus mandatory for earning credits for all types of learning," the board said.

"The credits earned shall be deposited in the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) of a student which will be linked with the APAAR ID and DigiLocker of the student, in future," the board added.