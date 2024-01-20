CCPA lens on sale of 'Ram Mandir prasad' sweets: Amazon says taking action against such listings

The CCPA has "initiated action against Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, concerning the sale of sweets on www.amazon.in under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'."

The action has been initiated based on a representation by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), alleging that Amazon is engaging in deceptive trade practices involving the sale of sweets under the guise of 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'.