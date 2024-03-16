'Adhoori hasrato ka iljam har bar hum par...': CEC Rajiv Kumar uses poetry to rebut criticism of EVMs

He said this to buttress the point that even ruling parties have lost elections when EVMs were used for polling.

Apparently anticipating a vitriolic poll campaign, the CEC also urged political parties and leaders to refrain from abusing and vilifying their rivals.

He quoted a couplet from Bashir Badr: "Dushmani jam ke karo, lekin yeh gunjaish rahe, jab kabhi hum dost ho jaye toh sharminda na ho."

"You can be sworn enemies, but let there be scope for not being ashamed when you become friends," he said, adding that these days, there are many cases of foes turning friends again.

The CEC also quoted a couplet of Rahim: "Rahiman dhaga prem ka, mat todo chatkay, toote pe phir na jude, jude gaath pari jaaye."

It broadly means that the threads of love, once broken, cannot be healed and even if they are repaired, the creases still remain.

On the prevalence of fake news during elections, Kumar urged the voters not to share such unverified information.

"Jhooth ke bazaar mein raunak to bahut hai, goya bulbule jaisi turant hi fat jati hai ... pakad bhi loge to kya hasil hoga siwaye dhokhe ke," he said.

Loosely translated, the couplet reads that the world of lies is attractive but short-lived, even if you achieve it, what will you get except betrayal?