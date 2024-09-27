Celebrated English poet and former cop Keki N Daruwalla dies at 87

New Delhi: Poet, writer and former IPS officer Keki N Daruwalla, whose magic with words gained him national and international repute, has died at a Delhi hospital after prolonged illness and a spell of pneumonia. He was 87.

Daruwalla, one of India's best known writers in English, died on Thursday night.

"He had a stroke a year ago and hadn't been keeping well since. There were stroke related complications. But it wasn't a stroke this time, he basically died of pneumonia," his daughter Anaheita Kapadia told PTI.