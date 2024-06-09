Celebrities who attended PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut during the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi.
'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood actor and motivational speaker Anupam Kher also graced the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government. In this photo, Kher is seen with Kangana Ranaut.
Credit: Instagram/@anupampkher
12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were also seen attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
Credit: Special Arrangement
SRK and Akshay Kumar are seen exchanging greetings during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Chairperson of Adani Group Gautam Adani is also seen in attendance.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actors turned politicians Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Kishan were seen participating in the swearing-in ceremony.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 09 June 2024, 17:00 IST