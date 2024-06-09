Home
Celebrities who attended PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Vikrant Massey were among the dignitaries who graced the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister for a third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 June 2024, 17:00 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters

Bollywood actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut during the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters

'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actor and motivational speaker Anupam Kher also graced the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government. In this photo, Kher is seen with Kangana Ranaut.

Credit: Instagram/@anupampkher

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were also seen attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.

Credit: Special Arrangement

SRK and Akshay Kumar are seen exchanging greetings during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Chairperson of Adani Group Gautam Adani is also seen in attendance.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors turned politicians Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Kishan were seen participating in the swearing-in ceremony.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 09 June 2024, 17:00 IST
India NewsShah Rukh KhanNarendra ModiMukesh AmbaniGautam AdaniAkshay KumarRajinikanthVikrant Massey

