Centre analysing data to review difficulty level of entrance exams like JEE, NEET

The Ministry of Education set up a nine-member panel to examine issues related to coaching, emergence of 'dummy schools' as well as effectiveness and fairness of entrance examinations.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 09:37 IST
Published 02 October 2025, 09:37 IST
