<p>Tarikere: A leopard dragged away a five-year-old girl in front of her father, at Navilugudda near Shivapura in Tarikere taluk, at around 6 pm on Thursday.</p><p>Basavaraj and Renuka, a couple originally from Dharwad, had been working in the arecanut plantation belonging to Ramachandrappa of Bengaluru and were staying in the outhouse.</p><p>Birur police and forest department officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to trace the child. Darkness has hindered the search operation.</p>