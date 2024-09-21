Centre appoints Chief Justices of eight high courts

New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday appointed Chief Justices for eight high courts.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed on X that in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint/ transfer eight Chief Justices of high courts.

The judges appointed as Chief Justices of various state high courts are: Justice Manmohan (presently Acting CJ of Delhi High Court) appointed as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.