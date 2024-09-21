Centre appoints Chief Justices of eight high courts

New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday appointed Chief Justices for eight high courts.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal informed on X that in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint/ transfer eight Chief Justices of high courts.
The judges appointed as Chief Justices of various state high courts are: Justice Manmohan (presently Acting CJ of Delhi High Court) appointed as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.
Justice Rajiv Shakdher (presently Judge of Delhi HC) appointed as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.
Justice Suresh Kumar Kait (Judge of Delhi HC) appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji (Judge of Calcutta HC) appointed as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.
Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar (Judge of Bombay HC) appointed as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.
Justice Tashi Rabstan (Judge of J&K&L HC) appointed as Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh High Court.
Justice K R Shriram (Judge of Bombay HC) appointed as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.
Justice M S Ramachandra Rao (presently CJ of HP HC) appointed as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.
The development came a day after the Supreme Court was informed by Attorney General R Venkatramani that some of the July 11 recommendations of the Collegium would be acted upon soon.
The top court had also sought details of all the pending recommendations for appointment of judges which have yet not been cleared despite reiterations by the Collegium.
Published 21 September 2024, 16:39 IST