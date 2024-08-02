Centre approves 8 high-speed road corridor projects of Rs 50,655 crore

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday approved eight important national High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km entailing a total cost of Rs 50,655 crore to improve logistics efficiency and enhance connectivity across the country.
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved these projects and its implementation of these projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore mandays of direct and indirect employment. These projects spread across Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
This is the first major decision of the government with the massive investment to boost infrastructure projects since Modi 3.0 assumed power at the Centre.
The projects include- 6-Lane Agra-Gwalior National High-Speed Corridor, 4-Lane Kharagpur - Moregram National High-Speed Corridor, 6-Lane Tharad - Deesa - Mehsana - Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor, 4-lane Ayodhya Ring Road, 4-Lane Section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of Raipur-Ranchi National Highspeed Corridor, and 6-Lane Kanpur Ring Road, 4-Lane Northern Guwahati Bypass and Widening/Improvement of
Existing Guwahati Bypass, 8-Lane Elevated Nashik Phata - Khed Corridor near Pune, said a statement.
The length of National Highways (NH) has increased abourl.6 times from 0.91 lakh km in 2013-14 to 1.46 lakh km currently. The average annual pace of award of NH contracts have increased by 2.75 times from about 4,000 km in 2004-14 to about 11,000 km in 2014-24.
“This corridor approach has led to the identification of a network of 50,000 km of High-Speed Highway Corridors through a scientific transport study based on GSTN and toll data to support India's transformation into a over $30 trillion Trillion economy by 2047,” the statement said
