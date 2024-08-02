Centre approves 8 high-speed road corridor projects of Rs 50,655 crore

The projects include- 6-Lane Agra-Gwalior National High-Speed Corridor, 4-Lane Kharagpur - Moregram National High-Speed Corridor, 6-Lane Tharad - Deesa - Mehsana - Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor, 4-lane Ayodhya Ring Road, 4-Lane Section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of Raipur-Ranchi National Highspeed Corridor, and 6-Lane Kanpur Ring Road, 4-Lane Northern Guwahati Bypass and Widening/Improvement of

Existing Guwahati Bypass, 8-Lane Elevated Nashik Phata - Khed Corridor near Pune, said a statement.



The length of National Highways (NH) has increased abourl.6 times from 0.91 lakh km in 2013-14 to 1.46 lakh km currently. The average annual pace of award of NH contracts have increased by 2.75 times from about 4,000 km in 2004-14 to about 11,000 km in 2014-24.



“This corridor approach has led to the identification of a network of 50,000 km of High-Speed Highway Corridors through a scientific transport study based on GSTN and toll data to support India's transformation into a over $30 trillion Trillion economy by 2047,” the statement said