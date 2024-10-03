Home
Centre approves two schemes to promote sustainable agriculture

PM-RKVY will promote sustainable agriculture, while KY will address food security & agricultural self-sufficiency.
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 16:20 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 16:20 IST
