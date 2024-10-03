Centre approves two schemes to promote sustainable agriculture

<p>New Delhi: To promote sustainable agriculture and ensure food security, the Centre on Thursday approved two major schemes—PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana—with an expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh crore. </p><p>The Union Cabinet approved the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) to promote sustainable agriculture and Krishonnati Yojana (KY) to achieve food security for self-sufficiency.</p><p>“The cabinet approved the proposal of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) for rationalization of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) operating under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s into two-umbrella schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), a cafeteria scheme and Krishonnati Yojana (KY),” a statement said.</p><p>PM-RKVY will promote sustainable agriculture, while KY will address food security & agricultural self-sufficiency. All components shall leverage technology to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the various components, the statement added.</p>.Digital revolution in agri sector to help arrest exodus of youth from farming: FAIFA.<p>“The PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY) will be implemented with a total proposed expenditure of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore. These Schemes are implemented through the State Governments,” the statement added.</p><p>Out of the total proposed expenditure of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore, the Centre's share handled by the the Ministry of Agriculture is Rs 69,088.98 crore, while the states' share is Rs 32,232.63 crore. This includes Rs.57,074.72 crore for RKVY and Rs. 44,246.89 crore for KY, the government said.</p><p>By rationalising these schemes, states have been given an opportunity to prepare a comprehensive strategic document on the agriculture sector in a holistic manner. The strategic document focuses not only on the production and productivity of the crops but also tackles the emerging issues of climate resilient agriculture and development of value chain approach for agricultural commodities. These plans are envisaged to articulate the overall strategy and the schemes/programs, linked with the objectives flowing from the strategic framework, the statement added.</p>