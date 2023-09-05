Centre for 2nd PLI scheme for processing millet-based foods

Praveen said 'the food processing industry had got an approval of Rs 10,900 crore from the government for granting assistance to food processing units, out of which Rs 800 crore had been carved out for millet-based products. Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Microfood Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, the government had been helping small units in the food processing sector and over one lakh self-help groups (SHGs) had been extended assistance', she said.