'Perpetrators on no-fly list, cognisable offence': Centre mulls 'legislative measures' to tackle hoax bomb threats

Addressing a press conference here, Naidu said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has held a series of meetings and at its level, it has proposed "some legislative measures" to tackle threat messages and hoax messages and have come to the conclusion that there are two areas to explore.

"One is to amend the Aircraft Security Rules, which deals with the security aspect of incidents within an aircraft. One of the ideas that we want to propagate by changing these rules is that once we catch hold of the perpetrator who is behind this, we want to put them in the no-flying list," he said.

The second one, Naidu said, is to amend the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, which deals with the offences at airports, violence on board and destruction of aircraft navigation systems.

"While the existing law takes care of inflight offences, if we want to address this (threat messages) kind of fake or hoax messages, then the Act has to cover offences on on-ground. Our legal team has worked thoroughly. This offence has to be made cognizable," he said. If an offence is identified in the statutes as cognizable, then a suspect can be arrested without a warrant.