Nomads stage protest demanding separate internal quota

<p>Bagalkot: Members of various Alemaari and Arealemaari (nomadic and semi-nomadic) communities staged a massive protest here on Friday, demanding a separate internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes (SC) category.</p><p>Dressed in traditional attire and carrying traditional musical instruments such as tamburis, harmoniums and puppets, the protesters marched from Kala Bhavan to the deputy commissioner’s office, raising slogans against the government.</p><p>Shillekyata community leader Shankar said: “Tribal art forms are vanishing, and nomadic communities have been completely neglected by the government. Even today, we are not the beneficiaries of government schemes. We demand a separate internal reservation for Alemaari communities. We will continue our agitation until we receive justice.”</p><p>Another leader, S K Dasar, added: “If we are clubbed with dominant Scheduled Caste groups under internal reservation, it will be a grave injustice to Alemaaris. We want a clearly demarcated share. There is no minister or legislator to speak for us. We are being sidelined. If the curse of the Sudagaada Siddhas (wandering saints) strikes, there will be bad consequences,” he warned.</p><p>Madiga community leader Muttanna Bennur said the government has been unjust toward the Alemaari communities. He pointed out that several commissions, including the Sadashiva Commission, Madhuswami Committee, and Justice Nagamohan Das Commission, had recommended separate internal reservation for these communities, and urged the government to implement these recommendations.</p><p>He said, “Reservation should be granted with the intention of settling the truly nomadic communities and not for those who have already established livelihoods. The Madiga community stands in solidarity with you.”</p><p>The protesters also highlighted that traditional practices like begging and hunting, once part of their livelihoods, have now been banned.</p><p>“With no alternative employment, and no education or means to compete with the rest of society, we are left with no options,” they said.</p><p>They demanded: “Either grant us a separate internal reservation, or give us poison and let us die.” Leaders Manjunath Dasar, Raghavendra Nagur, Shankar Rudrakshi, Basavaraj Dasar, Mudukappa, Bhimshi Ghanti, Kavya Rudrakshi, and Shivanand Tavali participated in the protest.</p><p><strong>Traditional attire, performers draw attention </strong></p><p>The protesters demanding a separate internal reservation stood out with their unique and traditional attire. Among them were Sudagaada Siddhas adorned with rudraksha beads around their necks and turbans on their heads, puppets used in folk performances, and individuals dressed in various folk and cultural costumes, all capturing the attention of onlookers.</p><p>The sounds of harmonium, tamburi, and tamate (traditional drums) echoed throughout the procession. The protesters also beat metal plates and tumblers, making rhythmic sounds as a symbolic gesture to demand justice and a separate internal reservation for Alemaari communities.</p>