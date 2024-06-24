Centre notifies rules under anti-paper leak law, mandates NRA to prepare SOPs for tests

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday made public the rules under the recently-notified anti-paper leak law, mandating the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to prepare norms, standards and guidelines for the computer-based tests among others.

The rules were notified within days of operationalising The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024— the first-ever national law against the use of unfair means to rig recruitment exams conducted by various public bodies.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 was passed by Rajya Sabha on February 9 and Lok Sabha passed it on February 6.

President Droupadi Murmu gave approval to the bill on February 12, turning it into a law.

The Act aims to prevent unfair means in the public examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the railways, banking recruitment examinations and the NTA among others.