Centre, Oppn set for 'final' showdown ahead of LS polls in Parliament's Winter Session

“The government is fully ready for a structured debate and has requested the Opposition to let the House function smoothly. The government has taken the Opposition's suggestions positively,” he said after the meeting.

Opposition leaders indicated that they are unlikely to go to the extent of disrupting the entire session, which Joshi described as the “last full-fledged session” of this Lok Sabha. In January-February, Parliament will meet again for a shorter period when either a vote on account or interim budget will be presented.

The proceedings are likely to start on a stormy note on Monday with the Ethics Committee scheduled to table the report recommending expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on 'cash for query' allegations, with the Opposition all set to question it.

Trinamool Congress’ representatives Sudip Bandhyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien demanded that there should be a discussion on the issue. It demanded that reports of Parliamentary committees should not be made public until they are tabled like in the case of the report on Mahua.

Other Opposition leaders too supported Trinamool Congress arguing that using majority, the ruling BJP should not take action against Opposition MPs. They also referred to the suspension of two AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha.