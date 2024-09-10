Centre sets up 'suspect registry'; to train 5,000 'cyber commandos' in next five years to crack online fraud

Shah said several states have suspect registries in silos but it is not available at the national level, hindering effective action against cyber criminals who have no boundaries. He said a common platform is needed and that is why a Suspect Registry at the national level is being set up.

As part of this initiative, an official statement has said, a Suspect Registry of various identifiers is being created based on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), in collaboration with banks and financial intermediaries for strengthening fraud risk management capabilities of the financial ecosystem.

Shah also announced the plans to train 5,000 'cyber commandos' in the next five years to tackle cyber crime in an effective manner.

Under the programme, a special wing of trained 'cyber commandos' will be set up in all states and union territories to counter threats of cyber security landscape in the country. The trained 'cyber commandos' will assist states, union territories and central agencies in securing the digital space, the statement said.

While the old dictum on information sharing was based on the "need to know" aspect, Shah said it has changed to "duty to share" and it is where the 'Samanvaya Platform' or the Joint Cybercrime Investigation Facilitation System comes into play. He said there will be a data-driven approach and this new platform would help.

A web-based module, the 'Samanvaya Platform' will act as "One Stop Portal for data repository" of cybercrime, data sharing, crime mapping, data analytics, cooperation and coordination platform for law enforcement agencies across the country.

Shah also said the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) has been established at 14C in New Delhi with representatives of major banks, financial Intermediaries, payment aggregators, telecom service providers, IT intermediaries and law enforcement agencies in states and union territories.

They will work together for immediate action and seamless cooperation to tackle online financial crimes, Shah said. The CFMC will serve as an example of "Cooperative Federalism" in law enforcement, the official statement added.

The I4C, established in 2018 under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims at establishing a national-level coordination centre for addressing all issues related to cybercrimes in the country and enhancing the capabilities of law-enforcement agencies and improving coordination among various stakeholders dealing with cybercrime.