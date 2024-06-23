Centre's high-level panel on exam reforms likely to meet on June 24

The panel will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA.

Former AIIMS-Delhi director Randeep Guleria, University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor BJ Rao, professor emeritus in IIT-Madras' Department of Civil Engineering K Ramamurthy, People Strong co-founder and Karmayogi Bharat board member Pankaj Bansal, IIT-Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal and Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal are other members of the panel.

The committee has also been tasked with examining the existing security protocols related to the setting of the papers and other processes for different examinations and making recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system.

The NTA, which is under fire over the lapses in the conduct of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), on Sunday conducted a retest for the medical entrance exam for 1,563 candidates earlier awarded grace marks to make up for the loss of time at six centres.

While NEET-UG 2024 is under scanner over several irregularities, including alleged paper leaks, the UGC-NET was cancelled a day after it was conducted as the ministry received input that its integrity had been compromised.