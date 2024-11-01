Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council Bibek Debroy passes away at 69

Bibek Debroy was a part of the government-formed think tank Niti Aayog since its inception in the year 2014 before he assumed the post of PM-EAC in 2017.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 05:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Modi with Bibek Debroy

Modi with Bibek Debroy

Credit: X/@narendramodi

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 05:21 IST
India NewsBibek Debroy

Follow us on :

Follow Us