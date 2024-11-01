Chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council Bibek Debroy passes away at 69

<p>Bibek Debroy, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and Economist passed away on Friday. He was 69.</p><p>Reacting to his death, PM Narendra Modi shared a picture of the two together, and said "Dr Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth."</p>.<p>In 2023, Debroy made headlines over his remarks on the ened for a reworked Constitution. </p><p>He attended several educational institutions, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Presidency College, Delhi School of Economics and Trinity College (Cambridge), to name a few. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/who-is-bibek-debroy-the-pm-eac-who-sought-a-reworked-constitution-2653332">Bibek Debroy</a> was a part of the government formed think tank–Niti Aayog since its inception in the year 2014 before he assumed the post of PM-EAC in 2017. </p><p>He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015 and also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the US-India Business Summit in the year 2016. The Australia India Chamber of Commerce also presented the 'Lifetime Achivement Award' to Debroy in 2022.</p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>