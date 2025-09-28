Menu
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 female students, held in Agra

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore, linked to Saraswati, parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 04:58 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 04:58 IST
India NewsCrimeDelhi PoliceAgra

