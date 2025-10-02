Cross-border arms, narcotics smuggling network busted in Amritsar; 5 held

<p>Chandigarh: A cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network was busted in Amritsar with the arrest of five people and recovery of 1.50 kg heroin and 12 pistols, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that out of five accused, Joban Singh and Jashanpreet Singh, were in direct touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and communicated via social media to receive and deliver arms and narcotics consignments, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He added that 12 pistols and 1.50 kg of heroin were recovered from their possession.</p>.Cross-border drug smuggling racket busted, 12 kg heroin seized in Punjab.<p>The pushed-in consignments are meant to fuel inter-gang rivalries in Punjab, the DGP said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act at Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar.</p>.<p>"Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of this network," the DGP said. </p>