<p>Mumbai: Rattled by BJP’s Operation Lotus at the ground level politics, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde </a>met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi during which the deliberations were focused around the unease within the Mahayuti dispensation in the run up to completion of one year in office. </p><p>The Shinde-Shah meeting lasted for around 50 minutes, reports said.</p><p>This week, many ministers of Shiv Sena stayed away from the Cabinet meeting as they were upset with BJP inducting local level leaders in Kalyan-Dombivli in Thane district. </p><p>In fact, Thane is Shinde’s bastion with him being an MLA and his son Dr Shrikant Shinde, who is MP from Kalyan. </p><p>Incidentally, BJP President Ravindra Chavan hails from Dombivli. </p>.Maha Vikas Aghadi slams ruling alliance alleging Eknath Shinde's ‘use and throw’ policy.<p>A group of Sena ministers also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had pointed out about Shiv Sena inducting local BJP leaders in Ulhasnagar. </p><p>After that, it was principally decided that the Mahayuti allies - BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP — will not poach each other’s leaders. </p><p>Shinde had told Shah that the atmosphere in the state is extremely favourable for the alliance in the upcoming local bodies elections because of the work done by the government, however, some BJP leaders are spoiling the environment, giving the opposition an undue advantage.</p>