Chandrayaan-3: Ramdev performs 'yagya' in Haridwar for mission's success

Ramdev performed the yagya and havan amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by the students of Acharyakulam, praying for the successful completion of the mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening.