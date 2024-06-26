Character of House has changed, BJP won't be able to steamroll: Owaisi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday that the ruing BJP will not be able to "steamroll" the opposition as the character of the House has changed in new Lok Sabha.

Congratulating Om Birla on being elected Speaker for the second term, he said the smaller parties should be heard in the House as they too represent the people.

"You are the custodian of the House. The reality is that the majority enjoys the numerical strength but it does not have the strength per se.