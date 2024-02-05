Chhattisgarh Budget session: Govt committed to end Naxal menace, says Governor

In the first day of Chhattisgarh Assembly Budget session, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan outlined the government's priorities and highlighted that ending the Naxal menace was high on their agenda.

In his address, the governor outlined the government's priorities which is people-friendly and development centric, laying emphasis on farmers, women, youth and the weaker section of society.

The main focus of the governor's address delivered was on strengthening the police force and improving their work-life balance.

He also listed various measures the government is planning for the welfare of various sections including farmers, and providing free rice until December 2028 under the PDS system, apart from promoting spiritual tourism.

"Police force will be provided with modern weapons, communication tools, and other necessary equipment to enhance their quality. In addition, a project with an estimated cost of around Rs 201 crore will be swiftly completed to develop police infrastructure in Maoist-affected areas," the governor said.

The government is also committed to initiating a new era of good governance in Chhattisgarh, inspired by the ideals and principles of the visionary former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the incumbent PM Narendra Modi, he said.

"My Government has decided to equip the police force with new facilities to strengthen them for the effective execution of their duties. Simultaneously, a compassionate approach has been adopted to address their issues from a humane perspective.

He said the government stands resolute in establishing the rule of law in the state with a firm commitment to eradicating the Maoist-terrorist menace.

"Our foremost objective is to prioritize the provision of essential amenities, education, and healthcare in Maoist-affected areas," the governor added.

The government will present the budget on February 9 with the session running till March 1.

(With PTI inputs)