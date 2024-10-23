2 children injured as school van falls into river in Chhattisgarh's Sakti

<p>Janjgir: Two children were injured when a van carrying school children fell into a river and got submerged in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh's</a> Sakti district on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place between Hasaud and Pisaud villages in the morning when the van was crossing a barrage on the Son river on way to a school, a police official here said.</p>.<p>As many as 15 children, belonging to primary classes of a private school, were onboard the van, he said.</p>.Bengal ready to face cyclonic storm; schools, ICDS centres to remain closed from Oct 23-26: Mamata.<p>Some locals who were taking bath in the river immediately rushed to help and evacuated children from the submerged van, the official said.</p>.<p>Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot, he said.</p>.<p>All the children were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. Later, 13 of them were sent to their homes while two others were hospitalised, the official said.</p>.<p>As per preliminary investigation, the van's steering failed, resulting in the accident, but further probe was underway into the incident, he added. </p>