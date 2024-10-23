Home
india chhattisgarh

2 children injured as school van falls into river in Chhattisgarh's Sakti

The incident took place between Hasaud and Pisaud villages in the morning when the van was crossing a barrage on the Son river on way to a school, a police official here said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:12 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 09:12 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhAccidentSchool van

