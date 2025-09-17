Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

2 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh, arms seized

With the latest action, 246 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 14:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 14:52 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalites

Follow us on :

Follow Us