<p>Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.</p>.<p>The gun battle broke out around 3 pm in the forest of the district's south-west region when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official here said.</p>.<p>So far, the bodies of two Naxalites along with one .303 rifle, one Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), explosive material and other Maoist-related items were recovered from the encounter site, he said.</p>.<p>The intermittent exchange of fire is still underway and more details will be shared once it is over, he added.</p>.<p>With the latest action, 246 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.</p>.<p>Of them, 217 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, while 27 others gunned down in Gariaband district which falls in Raipur division. Two other Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.</p>.<p>On September 11, ten Naxalites, including a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Modem Balakrishna, were killed in an encounter in the state's Gariaband district, police said. </p>