Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

PM SHRI row: With polls approaching, CPI unlikely to go for further open revolt with CPI(M)

CPI and CPI(M) over the matter as it could affect the left front in the local body polls that are approaching as well as the Assembly polls to follow.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 13:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 13:53 IST
KeralaKerala NewsCPICPI (M)

Follow us on :

Follow Us