3 CRPF personnel killed, 14 injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Three CRPF personnel were killed and 14 others injured during a gun battle with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, official sources said.

The incident occurred near the Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.