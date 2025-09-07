Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

Relaxed Indians toy with China

The turnover had India mixing up the positions of the players to dominate the proceedings mostly inside the 25-yard line of captain Chongcong Chen and his men.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 20:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 20:35 IST
Sports NewsHockey

Follow us on :

Follow Us