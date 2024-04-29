9 died in tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Bemetra

In a tragic incident, at least 9 people died and more than 21 were injured after a loading minitruck rammed into a stationary truck from behind near Kuthia village in Bemetra district of Chhattisgarh on late Sunday night.
Deceased including 5 women and 4 children, belonged to one family in Pathrra village and were returning from a social gathering in a nearby village. Injured were rushed to Bemetra district hospital while critically injured to AIIMS in Raipur.
CM Vishudeo Sai in a social media post expressed condolence on the incident and assured the victims/injured of government help and treatment.
Preliminary reports suggest the mini-truck rammed into a stationary truck which was parked along the road-side. The driver, while crossing another vehicle coming from the opposite direction/side, failed to notice a stationary truck along the roadside amid a powerful headlight flash.
Senior officials and local MLA Deepesh Sahu also reached the hospital to take stock of the situation. Police sources disclosed the 11 injured were admitted in Bemetra district hospital while 4 were referred to AIIMs in Raipur. Of the four, one was critically injured.
There were about 35 to 40 persons onboard the mini-truck. Deceased were identified as Bhuri Nishad (50), Neera Sahu (55), Geeta Sahu (60), Adhniya Bai Sahu (62), Khusboo Sahu (7), Madhu Sahu (35), Rikesh Nishad (5), Twinkle Nishad (5) and Tikeshwari Nishad (5).
