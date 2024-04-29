9 died in tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Bemetra

In a tragic incident, at least 9 people died and more than 21 were injured after a loading minitruck rammed into a stationary truck from behind near Kuthia village in Bemetra district of Chhattisgarh on late Sunday night.

Deceased including 5 women and 4 children, belonged to one family in Pathrra village and were returning from a social gathering in a nearby village. Injured were rushed to Bemetra district hospital while critically injured to AIIMS in Raipur.

CM Vishudeo Sai in a social media post expressed condolence on the incident and assured the victims/injured of government help and treatment.

Preliminary reports suggest the mini-truck rammed into a stationary truck which was parked along the road-side. The driver, while crossing another vehicle coming from the opposite direction/side, failed to notice a stationary truck along the roadside amid a powerful headlight flash.