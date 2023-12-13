CAF jawan killed, another injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed and another one injured after Naxalites attacked a team of security personnel and triggered a blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am in Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine area under Chhote Dongar police station limits when the security personnel were out on an area domination operation, a senior police official said.

"Naxalites triggered an IED blast and opened firing on the patrolling team that led to an encounter between the two sides," he said.