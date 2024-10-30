Home
Chhattisgarh: 3 girls drown in pond

The drowning incident took place on Tuesday in Belargaon village, Dhamtari.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 06:59 IST

Comments
Published 30 October 2024, 06:59 IST
