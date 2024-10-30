Chhattisgarh: 3 girls drown in pond

<p>Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): Two sisters and another minor girl drowned in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Tuesday in Belargaon village under Sihawa police station area, a police official here said.</p>.<p>As per preliminary information, one of the victims slipped into deep waters while bathing and the two others tried to save her, but all of them drowned, he said.</p>.Rahul's vision limited to 'balloons and toffees': Chh'garh CM.<p>After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and the bodies of the victims - one 18-year-old and two aged 14 - were fished out with the help of locals, the official said.</p>.<p>An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway. </p>