Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh bypoll: BJP's Soni leading by 20,629 votes in Raipur City South seat

The bypoll was necessitated after sitting BJP legislator and former state minister Brijmohan Agrawal resigned following his election to Lok Sabha from Raipur parliamentary constituency.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 09:40 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 09:40 IST
BJPChhattisgarhRaipurBypollsAssembly bye-election

