Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion soon: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister (CM) Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said the state cabinet will be expanded soon and it will comprise both old and new faces.

He was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur after returning from New Delhi.

Sai took oath as the state's chief minister on December 13.

"Yesterday evening I went to Delhi. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda there and held some discussions. The state cabinet will be expanded very soon," Sai said.

Asked about the induction of new faces in the cabinet, the CM said, "It will be a mix bag of old and new faces. We will have to wait for a bit for the cabinet (expansion) but it will be done soon."

On the BJP's promise to procure 21 quintal paddy per acre at the rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal as the paddy purchase exercise is underway, Sai said the promise made under 'Modi ki Guarantee' (referring to his party's poll manifesto) will be fulfilled.

The payment and procurement will be done as per the promise, he added.

Sai took oath as the state's chief minister last week along with two deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma. Ten more members can be inducted into the cabinet.