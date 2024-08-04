Chhattisgarh celebrates Hareli Tihar with great pomp and show

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai performed a ritual pooja to celebrate the traditional ‘Hareli Tihar’ (Chhattisgadiya festival) along with wife Kaushalya Sai at official residence in Raipur on Sunday.
The duo attired in traditional costumes after puja also gifted modern agriculture equipment to farmers in attendance as invitees on this occasion. Hareli is the first festival of Chhattisgarhi folk culture.
The Chief Minister's residence was filled with the fragrance of Chhattisgarhi cuisine during the Hareli festival. Dishes like Thethri, Khurmi, Pidia, Dumpling Bhajiya, Cheela were specially prepared to welcome the visitors during the festival. Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, ministers and MLAs were present to grace the occasion at CM’s residence today.
Hareli Tihar (festival) is related to agricultural activities which begins with the onset of monsoon season during the month of Savan. On this day, after sowing is complete in the fields, agricultural equipment is worshipped in the hope of a good harvest.
The Chief Minister's residence has been transformed into a vibrant village scene to celebrate ‘Hareli Tihar’. The premises resembled a bustling ‘Madai Mela’, adorned with traditional decorations. The festive atmosphere was palpable, featuring ‘Rahchuli Jhula’, Gedi, and beautifully decorated bullock carts.
The people of Chhattisgarh cherish the tradition of ‘Rahchuli Jhula’, which connects them to their rural roots and ancestors. Guests at the Chief Minister's residence were seen enjoying Rahchuli and Gedi on this auspicious occasion. Historically, Gedi was the safest means to traverse muddy rural paths during the monsoons, and its use during Hareli Tihar symbolizes enthusiasm for the rainy season.
During Hareli Tihar, bulls and bullock carts are beautifully decorated in a celebration dedicated to honouring livestock and Mother Earth amidst agricultural preparations. The festival will feature rural games such as ‘Gedi Daud’, bullock cart races, Pitthul, and Bhora, bringing traditional Chhattisgarh games to life. The attendees enjoyed traditional Chhattisgarh dishes like Chila, Khurmi, Thethri, and Airas, along with cultural programs including folk dances like Raut Nacha and Karma, and various folk songs.
Hareli Tihar is celebrated throughout Chhattisgarh with unique beauty and distinctive customs, each region showcasing its cultural elegance. The festival is a celebration of gratitude towards nature. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people of the country to plant a tree in honour of their mother’s name. In line with this, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has appealed to people to plant a tree in honour of their mothers on the day of Hareli Tihar, expressing their gratitude towards their mothers and Mother Earth.
Cleanliness is also important in Hareli festival. Alpana is made from neem leaves, mango leaves and cow dung in the courtyards and fields of houses, which is a symbol of auspiciousness and prosperity. Hareli festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Chhattisgarh. Children in the village enjoy the festival by riding on Gidi. From children to old people, everyone participates in Gidi race. On this day, animals that help in farming, especially cows and bulls, are also worshipped. Chhattisgarhi dishes are made in homes on this day.