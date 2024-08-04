Chhattisgarh celebrates Hareli Tihar with great pomp and show

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai performed a ritual pooja to celebrate the traditional ‘Hareli Tihar’ (Chhattisgadiya festival) along with wife Kaushalya Sai at official residence in Raipur on Sunday.

The duo attired in traditional costumes after puja also gifted modern agriculture equipment to farmers in attendance as invitees on this occasion. Hareli is the first festival of Chhattisgarhi folk culture.

The Chief Minister's residence was filled with the fragrance of Chhattisgarhi cuisine during the Hareli festival. Dishes like Thethri, Khurmi, Pidia, Dumpling Bhajiya, Cheela were specially prepared to welcome the visitors during the festival. Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, ministers and MLAs were present to grace the occasion at CM’s residence today.