Chhattisgarh: Dantewada administration imposes Rs 1,620.5 cr penalty on NMDC for violations

The NMDC has violated section (4)(1) of the Chhattisgarh Mineral (Mining Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2009, and as per Rule (5) of the Chhattisgarh Mineral (Excavation, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2009 and section 21(5) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, a total penalty of Rs 1,620.5 based on market value and royalty of the mineral is imposed, the letter said.