Chhattisgarh explosives unit blast: 8 workers reported missing

Pirda (Chhhattisgarh): At least eight workers are reported missing after the blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday, officials said.

A tense situation prevailed on Sunday near the blast site in Pirda as villagers, particularly those who claimed their relatives were missing after the incident, staged a protest.

At least one person was killed and six others were injured in the explosion at Special Blasts Limited near Pirda village in Berla development block on Saturday, where rescuers have also found body parts.