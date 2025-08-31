Menu
Chhattisgarh: FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks against Amit Shah

Moitra sparked a controversy after allegedly saying that if Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, 'the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table'.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 09:23 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 09:23 IST
