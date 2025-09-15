Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ED files chargesheet against ex-CM Baghel's son

The alleged Rs 2,100-crore liquor scam took place when a Congress government headed by Bhupesh Baghel was in office in the state (2018-23).
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 14:17 IST
India NewsEDChhattisgarhBhupesh BaghelChargesheet

Follow us on :

Follow Us