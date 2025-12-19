<p>Bengaluru: On one side was Elina Svitolina whose poise, elegance and friendly smile have stolen the fans' hearts here this week. </p>.<p>On the opposite side was Gael Monfils whose showmanship and athleticism, even at the ripe age 39 for a tennis pro, have captivated the crowd's attention. </p>.<p>On Friday, the third day of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=World%20Tennis%20League">World Tennis League</a> at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, the husband-wife duo -- Monfils and Svitolina -- were engaged in a duel for their respective teams - Eagles and Hawks.</p>.World Tennis League: Eagles soar on Badosa's wings .<p>Though the Ukrainian, paired with home boy Yuki Bhambri, defeated the Frenchman and his on-court partner Shrivalli Bhamidipaty in the opening mixed doubles tie, by the end of the four-set round robin contest, Monfils' Eagles scored a 22-12 win to enter the final on Saturday. </p>.<p>"A happy wife is a happy life," conceded Monfils after ending on the losing side of the match-up against Svitolina that left everyone in splits. </p>.<p>That happiness for Svitolina's Hawks, however, was short-lived as Eagles' Shrivalli, India's no. 2 female singles player, stole the limelight in her first on-court appearance in three days. </p>.<p>After making a mental note of all the pro tips team lead Monfils has been feeding throughout the week, the 24-year-old Shrivalli put together in her best overall game to outwit her younger opponent and compatriot Maaya Rajeswaran Revathi 6-2. Later in the women's doubles, the Hyderabad girl joined forces with Spain's Paula Badosa to secure a dominating 6-3 victory over Maaya and Svitolina. </p>.<p>As a calm Shrivalli enjoyed her moment under the sun, her team-mate Sumit Nagal barely broke a sweat in his 6-1 win over Denis Shapovalov who struggled to move on the court due to a sore neck. Eagles' Monfils volunteered to help the Canadian, the face of Hawks, in one of his service games as the duo played a fun two versus one game against Sumit - the only game that Shapovalov managed to pull off thanks to some assistance from the ever-considerate Monfils. </p>.<p><strong>Kites fly into final</strong></p>.<p>Lying at the bottom of the table following two defeats on the opening two days, Aussie Mavericks Kites needed to win 20 games out of four sets to have a chance at making it to the final. </p>.<p>The Nick Kyrgios-led Kites rose to the occasion and turned the tables to post a 24-19 win over Daniil Medvedev's Falcons to march into the title round. </p>.<p>After Marta Kostyuk got Kites to a winning start by overcoming Magda Linette 6-4, the Ukrainian teamed up with the man of the evening Dhakshineswar Suresh aka 'DK' to clinch the mixed doubles tie (6-4) against Rohan Bopanna and Sahaja Yamalapalli.</p>.<p>Though Kyrgios and Suresh lost a close men's doubles encounter over Medvedev and Bopanna (6-7) which was the most entertaining tie of the day, the 6 feet 5 inch Suresh stood tall under lights to stun Medvedev 6-4 and help his team progress to the Saturday 6 pm showdown against the Eagles.</p>.<p><strong>Results:</strong> AOS Eagles bt VB Realty Hawks 22-12 (Gael Monfils/ Shrivalli Bhamidipaty lt to Yuki Bhambri/ Elina Svitolina 4-6; Sumit Nagal bt Denis Shapovalov 6-1; Shrivalli bt Maaya Rajeswaran Revathi 6-2; Shrivalli/ Paula Badosa bt Maaya/ Svitolina 6-3). </p>.<p>Aussie Mavericks Kites bt Game Changers Falcons 24-19 (Marta Kostyuk bt Magda Linette 6-4; Dhakshineswar Suresh/ Kostyuk bt Rohan Bopanna/ Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4; Nick Kyrgios/ Suresh lt to Daniil Medvedev/ Bopanna 6-7; Suresh bt Medvedev 6-4).</p>