<p>New Delhi: The train accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a> on Tuesday happened after the crew of a passenger train that collided with a stationary freight train, failed to control it at a red signal, says the railway.</p><p>As per the findings of a preliminary probe into the incident conducted by railway experts, the crew of passenger train was responsible for not controlling the train at the right time and right position before the danger signal, and committing an SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger) violation -- an instance of overshooting a red signal.</p><p>The local <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/memu">MEMU</a> (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train rammed into a stationary goods train near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, killing 11 people, including the loco pilot, and injuring 20 others.</p><p>The affected line was restored on Wednesday morning, the officials said.</p><p>The findings said the MEMU train, containing eight coaches (six passenger coaches and two motor coaches on either end), departed at 3:48 pm from platform number 2 of the Gevra station towards the Bilaspur station on the "UP" line.</p><p>It overshot a red signal and collided with the rear brake van of a 59-wagon goods train standing at the next red signal at 3:50 pm, the report said.</p><p>The impact was so severe that the brake van of the goods train capsized completely and half of the motor coach (locomotive) of the passenger train climbed onto the wagon next to the brake van.</p><p>The loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot were found injured in the motor coach. While the loco pilot died subsequently, the assistant loco pilot was taken to the nearest hospital immediately, along with other passengers, said the report.</p><p>The breath analysis test could not be conducted on the assistant loco pilot as she was hospitalised, the official said.</p><p>The Commissioner of Railway Safety will conduct a detailed probe into the accident and submit a report to the railways, said the official.</p>