CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi over irregular train operations in Chhattisgarh

Baghel said that he had written to the railway minister in the past for smooth operation of passenger trains, but the situation has not improved.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 10:27 IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the problems faced by people due to irregular operations of passenger trains in the state, an official said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the public relations department, the chief minister in his letter said the Railways had cancelled several trains without any prior intimation and passengers have not been informed how long these trains will remain cancelled.

Apart from the cancellations, commuters are also inconvenienced due to train delays, he said.

The chief minister further said that he had written to the railway minister in the past for smooth operation of passenger trains, but the situation has not improved.

"Students, pilgrims, patients, businessmen, labourers among other commuters are severely inconvenienced due to irregular operation of trains. There is anger among the people of the state, and the credibility of the state government and the Railways is being questioned," Baghel wrote.

Due to the geographical conditions in Chhattisgarh, the density of trains is less than the national average, he said, adding that trains are the only accessible mode of transport for people living in remote areas.

(Published 07 August 2023, 10:27 IST)
Indian RailwaysIndiaNarendra ModiChhattisgarhBhupesh Baghel

