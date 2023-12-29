JOIN US
chhattisgarh

Couple, daughter found hanging inside home in Raipur

A police official said that neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from their house and the bodies were found after police broke open the door.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 05:45 IST

Raipur: A couple and their 14-year-old daughter were found hanging inside their house in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, police said on Friday. The man worked as a driver for a steel trader.

Police suspect that the trio might have died by suicide.

Lakhanlal Sen (48), his wife Ranu Sen (42) and daughter Payal were found hanging from a hook, used to hang ceiling fans, with a rope inside a room in their home in BSUP colony under Tikrapara police station limits on Thursday late evening, a police official said.

Neighbours alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from their house. Police broke open the door and found the bodies, he said.

“Prima facie it seems that the trio hanged themselves two-three days back. However, no suicide note was found at the spot and the exact details of the matter will be known after the arrival of post-mortem report and further investigation,” he said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.

(Published 29 December 2023, 05:45 IST)
